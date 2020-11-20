1/1
Charlena Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlena Foster

Charlena Avery Foster, born on September 30, 1957, was unexpectedly killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday November 7, 2020 with her partner John K. Hobart at the age of 63. Charlena is the daughter of Jack and Joyce Avery of Lansing, New York. She graduated from Lansing High School. She was employed at McCutcheon, Patel, Livermore and Associates in Lansing, NY for the past 40 years as a dental assistant. Charlena's most treasured moments in life were the moments and experiences she had with her daughter Christina, and her grandchildren. Her favorite thing to do was SHOP. She was an avid shopper who found a passion in always looking for great deals. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and helping her partner, John, chase the quest to find the perfect IPA. Despite enjoying the ride, she wasn't so excited about IPA's. She also found a love for the great outdoors and spent time exploring the parks and waterfalls of New York State. She had the capabilities to fill a room with joy and fill everyone's hearts with kindness. She was loved by all. Charlena is survived by her parents; her brother, Randy Avery; her daughter, Christina Barbara Foster (Rene Duncan); and her grandchildren, Aiden, Tyler and Autumn Avery Duncan. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Otisco Fire Department.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved