Charlena Foster



Charlena Avery Foster, born on September 30, 1957, was unexpectedly killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday November 7, 2020 with her partner John K. Hobart at the age of 63. Charlena is the daughter of Jack and Joyce Avery of Lansing, New York. She graduated from Lansing High School. She was employed at McCutcheon, Patel, Livermore and Associates in Lansing, NY for the past 40 years as a dental assistant. Charlena's most treasured moments in life were the moments and experiences she had with her daughter Christina, and her grandchildren. Her favorite thing to do was SHOP. She was an avid shopper who found a passion in always looking for great deals. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and helping her partner, John, chase the quest to find the perfect IPA. Despite enjoying the ride, she wasn't so excited about IPA's. She also found a love for the great outdoors and spent time exploring the parks and waterfalls of New York State. She had the capabilities to fill a room with joy and fill everyone's hearts with kindness. She was loved by all. Charlena is survived by her parents; her brother, Randy Avery; her daughter, Christina Barbara Foster (Rene Duncan); and her grandchildren, Aiden, Tyler and Autumn Avery Duncan. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Otisco Fire Department.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store