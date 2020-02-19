|
Charles E. Hatt
Ithaca - Charles E. Hatt, 95, lifetime resident of Ithaca, NY, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center. He was born in Ithaca on February 09, 1925 son of the late Arthur and Susie Gould Hatt. He was proud to be a "Fall Creeker" his entire life. His wife of 73 years, Viola I. Hatt predeceased him on January 15, 2020.
Chuck graduated from Ithaca High in 1943 and was immediately drafted to serve with the United States Army at the height of WW II. He would joke at the time that he was congratulated and received his diploma on one side of the stage and welcomed by Uncle Sam on the other side. He would serve until the end of the war in 1945, after being involved in the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France. Chuck had worked as an auto mechanic in Ithaca for over 40 years. In retirement he and Viola loved spending winters in Kissimmee, FL. He also enjoyed working as an usher at Cornell University Athletic Events, joking that they paid him to watch the games. Throughout his adult life he participated in many church activities, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church where he had been a member for more than 80 years. His friendly nature and sense of humor will be missed.
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Barbara J. Hatt and Marilyn J. Hatt both of Ithaca; his brother, Donald Hatt of Marietta, PA and his sister-in-law, Beverly Hatt of Rochester, NY; his sister-in-law, Jean Larson of Penney Farm, FL and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Chuck was also predeceased by his sisters, Helen, Marion and Barbara and brothers, Harold and Raymond.
A memorial service will be held at the Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 am with visitation prior to the service beginning at 10 am. Chuck will be interred with military honors beside his wife at the East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1019 No. Cayuga St., Ithaca, NY 14850 or to the , 130 S. Elmwood Ave. Suite 620, Buffalo, NY 14202.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020