Charles E. Rivers



Ithaca - Charles E. Rivers, more commonly known as "Chuck", died at Rochester General Hospital on November 5, 2020, of natural causes. Charles was born on February 17, 1942, the son of Jack Rivers and Louise (Thomas) Rivers.



He was a lifelong resident of Ithaca and worked his entire adult life for the City of Ithaca DPW. Charles was happiest when he was fishing and loved his electronic gadgets. He was the husband of Sue Rivers of Ithaca, stepfather of Thomas Franciamone of Ithaca and Suzanne Monroe of Trumansburg. He is survived by sisters Jacqueline Newhart of Newfield and Sharon Bennett of Trumansburg and a brother, Roland Rivers of Voorheesville. Charles was predeceased by sisters Judith White of Florida, Sandra Williamson of Spencer, and brother Bill of Ithaca.



No services are planned at this time.









