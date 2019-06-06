|
|
Charles F. Schott
Genoa - Charles F. Schott, 68, of Genoa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.
Charles was born June 9, 1950 in Auburn, a son of the late Charles H. and Vera M. (Lull) Schott. He had attended the former Genoa Central School and graduated with the Southern Cayuga Central School class of 1969. Charlie had been employed with Smith-Corona, Hewitt Brothers, Inc. of Locke, and with several local farms afterward, where he was a master of many trades. Charlie was a Life member of the Genoa Fire Department, and had served as an Assistant Chief and as department Chief.
He is survived by his wife, Connie (Merrihew) Schott, children: Tim Schott (Jennette), Tracy Smith (Steve), Dena Schott, Preston Schott (Kathy), Justin Schott (Chyanne), and Morgan Pierce (Keith); grandchildren: Devan, Justin Jr., Jeremy, Cierra, and Noah Schott; brother, Dave (Sara), and sister Donna Schott.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Will.
Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Saturday (June 8), from 10 am to 1 pm. A reception will follow at the Genoa Fire Station.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Genoa Fire Department, PO Box 82, Genoa, NY 13071.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 6, 2019