CHARLES M. VALENT

Watkins Glen - Age 64, of Watkins Glen, passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife, Beatrice "Bea" Valent; son, Michael Valent of Watkins Glen; brother, William "Bill" Valent; grandson, Alexander Valent; mother-in-law, Zelda Burnett; sister-in-law, Theresa (Bob) Horn; brothers-in-law, Robert (Kathryn) Cole, and Earl (Patty) Cole, and several nieces and nephews . He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Anna Reta (Bowers) Valent, father-in-law, Harold Cole, step-father-in-law, Emory Burnett, and nephew Joseph Horn.

Charlie worked for Clifford Motor Company, Inc. and Specchio Ford, Inc. in Watkins Glen. He was a lifetime member of the Watkins Glen Elks Lodge. Charlie was also well known in the area as a Square Dance Caller, including calling for the Gingham Squares of Montour Falls, the Schuyler County 4-H Youth Group, and various other groups in New York State and Pennsylvania.

A private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to a . You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements with Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home.
