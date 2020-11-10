Charles "Cap" Munch Jr.
Brooktondale - Charles "Cap" Munch Jr., 94 of Brooktondale, NY passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca.
Born February 5, 1926 in Caroline Center, NY he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth Meier Munch and husband of the late Mary Esther Miller Munch who died in 2000. Cap was employed with Cornell University for over 40 years prior to retirement and was a US Army veteran of WW II.
Cap is survived by his children, Rose Mary (Royce) Adams of TN, Jo Ann Munch of Brooktondale, David (Barbara) Munch of MA, Michael (Laura) Munch of Brooktondale and Lori Beth Munch of NM; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren; his sister, Peg Wheeler of FL and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Cap was predeceased by his daughter, Margie Ruth Munch, sister and brother in law, Bernice and Carlton Hall and brother in law, Ed Wheeler.
Services and burial in Brookton Cemetery, Brooktondale will be private at the convenience of the family. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com