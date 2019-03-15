Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freeville United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Freeville United Methodist Church
- - Charlie Myers went to be with our Lord on March 13, 2019, after a lengthy and well-fought battle against cancer.

Charlie was born to Glenn and Winnifred Myers in November 1944. He was one of four children: Glenda (Myers) Joiner, Irene (Myers) Ruebel, Mildred (Myers) Clark, and Charlie. In 1953, his mother met a very loving and trustworthy man named C.L. Haxton who she subsequently married.

On a blind date on March 23, 1996, Charlie met his dream girl: Genevieve. They married on October 9, 1999. From the day they met to the time of his passing, Gen remained, and still is, his dream girl.

Charlie leaves behind his angel on earth, Genevieve (Keller) Myers; a son Michael (Marva) Jones; three daughters--Tammy Graham, Melanie (Scot) Coombs, Katrina (Anthony) Cavalli; two sisters--Glenda (Myers) Joiner and Mildred (Myers) Clark; six nieces and nephews including his nephew Bill Sheffield and niece Rosie Perry-Sheffield, a couple that was very special to Charlie; 11 grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Calling hours will be held at the Freeville United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be served at the church where all are invited to and encouraged to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
