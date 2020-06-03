Charles R. Nogle
Hurricane, UT - Charles R. Nogle, 72, passed away on May 27, 2020, at his home in the company of his wife, daughter and son-in-law. Charlie was born on September 1, 1947 near Mazeppa, Lewisburg, PA. He is the youngest of 13 children that were all born at home to Joseph and Mary Wise Nogle. Charlie married Carol Colburn in Interlaken, NY, on October 23, 1971. Charlie and Carol adopted their daughter Jennifer from India in 1980.
Charlie was raised in Mazeppa, PA. When both his parents passed away, he moved to Interlaken, NY, where he was raised by his sister, Blanche Tillinghast and her husband, Don. He graduated from Interlaken High School in 1967. He spent much of his adult life with his family in Trumansburg, NY. Charlie owned and operated the Charles Nogle Construction Company, building beautiful homes for over 40 years for his customers and family. He retired in 2007 and he and Carol moved to Hurricane, UT, to join their best friends Joe & Cheryl Borden. There they made many new friends that have become part of their family. In his retirement Charlie got to fulfill his passion for buying and selling antiques, and spending time at garage sales and auctions to find his next big item. This led to the creation of a whole "new family" at the Mercantile & Gypsy Emporium.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 49 years, daughter Jennifer Nogle Williams, son-in-law Dustin Williams (the son he always wanted), and the light of his life, his granddaughter, Olivia. He is also survived by sister Jane (Joe) Sees, brothers Joseph (Shirley) Nogle Jr. and George (Julia) Nogle, sister-in-law Patricia (Paul) McCoy, brother-in-law William (Debbie) Colburn, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John (Grace) Nogle, Sr., Donald Nogle, Ralph (Donna) Nogle; sisters Miriam (Wesley) Farnsworth, Anna (William) Snyder, Blanche (Donald) Tillinghast, Mary Louise (Frank) VanVleet, Dorothy Nogle and June Nogle.
Charlie will be remembered as a kind and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and devoted friend. He was a man of few words, but he quietly touched the lives of many. Charlie had a gentle strength that blessed the lives of all who knew him. He will be missed more than words can say.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, in both in Hurricane, UT and Trumansburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hurricane Animal Shelter, 2084 S 700 W, Hurricane, UT 84737, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.