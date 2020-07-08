Charles R Waite Sr.
Charles R Waite Sr., age 85 went to be with his Lord on March 17th 2020.
Born September 16, 1934 he was the only son of the late Raymond and Georgette Roux Waite.
Charles was known as a best friend to any person that knew him. Growing up living on a farm, he had chores each day that had to be done before going to school. He and his sister Helen went to school in a one room schoolhouse. They had an older sister Christine and they were all very close. Their Mom had been born in France and met their Dad who was in the Merchant Marines; they married and she came back here with him. I know they had several places but then they settled on Snyder Hill Road in Ithaca, NY. I believe Charlie quit school because his Dad got really sick and Charlie had to take over working the farm and caring for the cattle. He did that for the rest of the time they had the cows. He started picking up milk cans actually before he had a driver's license and his sister Christine used to ride with him because he had just a driver's permit. He had a route of farmers that he picked up milk for every day. They all said they could set their clocks by him. Charlie met and fell in love with his future wife Betty Finch. They got married in July of 1959. I really do not think he ever had a person that did not call him friend. He was still going to the picnics each year at the firehouse with the folks that he knew from school. Charlie became the father of twins, Charles Jr. and Betty Jean, in June of 1960, they were so tiny but they grew and then they got a brother, Daniel, in July of 1963. Charles stopped hauling milk and started working for Crispell's Automotive until retirement. Daily, he would meet with his many friends for coffee and chit chat, at the local gas station in Slaterville. Besides his children he had a very close friend named Shawn that helped him so much with the work as well as caring for him. Charles was predeceased by his three children, Charles Jr., Betty Jean and Daniel and his sister, Christine. His best friend, Shawn Terwilliger died June 22, 2020. He would tell everyone that he wanted to be with his kids again. I know we are all sad to say goodbye to him, but I know he is up there all smiles.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Betty; sister, Helen Porter; granddaughter, Ashley; great grandson, Donte; and several nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Charlie's Life at 2 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 (today) at Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden with Katy Prince officiating. www.perkinsfh.com