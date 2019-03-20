|
Charles W. Tuckerman
Geneseo/formerly Ithaca - Charles W. Tuckerman, age 80, of Geneseo, formerly of Ithaca, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Casano Tuckerman, children, Scott (Tanya) Tuckerman of Dunnellon, FL, Deborah (Jennifer Warner) Tuckerman of Geneseo, grandchildren, Erica (Lewis Oliver) Tuckerman, Megan, Joseph and Alyssa Tuckerman, Cooper and Evie Warner, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters, Patricia (Gerald) Pallace of Newfield, NY, Dawn Moore of Ovid, NY, many nieces and nephews.
Charles was born November 3, 1938, in Ithaca, NY, the son of Paul and Gertrude Joyce Tuckerman. He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Charles was a Fireman for the City of Ithaca for 27 years serving as Fire Chief from 1981-1985. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and watching western movies.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 1-2 PM at the Rector-Hicks Funeral Home, 111 Main St. in Geneseo where his Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM with Lucille Kane officiating. Burial will be in Temple Hill Cemetery in Geneseo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ARC of Livingston-Wyoming, 18 Main St., Mt. Morris, NY 14510. To share a memory with the family or leave a condolence, please visit Rector-HicksFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 20, 2019