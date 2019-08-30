Services
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church
75 N. Main Street,
Spencer, NY
Charlotte Anna Rupert


1944 - 2019
Charlotte Anna Rupert Obituary
Charlotte Anna Rupert

Spencer - Charlotte Anna Rupert, 74, of Spencer, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital.

Charlotte was born in Princeton, New Jersey to William T. and Dorothy H. Seiber on September 19, 1944. She is survived by her husband, Denzil (Skip) Rupert, her son Denzil (Duke) Rupert (Michelle), her daughter Dina Rupert (Mike) and her brother Jack Seiber (Robert), her four grandchildren; Courtney, Tyler, Brandon, and Morgan and her great-grandson Christopher. She also leaves behind many family and friends to which she was grateful for and cherished.

She is preceded in death by her parents William T. and Dorothy H. Seiber and her sister Phyllis Seiber.

Charlotte retired from Spencer Van-Etten High School after working for nearly 30 years as a secretary in the Main Office. During her life she enjoyed bowling, golfing, crocheting, needlework, reading, playing cards and she always did her crossword puzzles in ink.

Services will be held Saturday August 31st at 11 am at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 N. Main Street, Spencer, N.Y. 14883. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Spencer Van-Etten Food Cupboard at the Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Mains Street, Spencer, N.Y. 14883.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
