Charlotte E. Addy



Ithaca - ( January 12, 1934 - August 01, 2020 )



Charlotte E. Addy, 86, of Ithaca, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Hospicare Residence of Tompkins County. She was born in Ithaca daughter of the late Harry and Rosemary "Rodie" Lynch and was the widow of Doug Addy who died November 12, 2000.



A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Char's family was always the center of her life. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Tami) Addy. Mitch (Julie) Addy, Tom (Missy) Addy and Doug (Jen) Addy; her grandchildren, Danny (Heidi) Addy, Matt (Nicole) Addy, Kait (Kevin) Bryant, Kelsey (Jeff) Bittner, Cal Addy and Emma, Maddy and Mya Addy; her great grandchildren, Jacob, Isaiah, Cyrus, Camden, Cooper and Quinn and her sister, Patty Brazo. In addition to parents and her husband, Char was also predeceased by her son, Rick; grandson, Max; her brother, George Lynch and brother-in-law, Bill Brazo.



Char loved life and lived every day to its fullest. She loved spending time with family and friends, and was a constant source of love, strength and support to us all. She was happiest when surrounded by family, celebrating holidays and birthdays, spending time at the cottage, watching her grandchildren's activities, and enjoying her ever growing family. Char led an active life and cherished all the friendships she developed along life's path. She enjoyed attending her bible study, quilting, and Red Hat groups. Whether at home or at the cottage, Char welcomed everyone and was always ready to play a game or go out for an ice cream or a bite to eat. She loved games of all sorts and was always up to take anyone on, and to gladly best them! A strong person by nature, she weathered many losses in her life, and relied on her faith in God to see her through. Char was a devout Christian and a life-long member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She left us with many warm and wonderful memories to cherish, and lessons of a life well lived.



The family would like to extend special thanks to her caring and loving caregivers, and the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital and Hospice who cared for her in her final days.



Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial to honor Char's life will be delayed until such time that all are able to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospicare, Ithaca College Center for Life Skills, or Tompkins County Catholic Charities.









