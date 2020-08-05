1/1
Charlotte E. Addy
1934 - 2020
Charlotte E. Addy

Ithaca - ( January 12, 1934 - August 01, 2020 )

Charlotte E. Addy, 86, of Ithaca, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Hospicare Residence of Tompkins County. She was born in Ithaca daughter of the late Harry and Rosemary "Rodie" Lynch and was the widow of Doug Addy who died November 12, 2000.

A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Char's family was always the center of her life. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Tami) Addy. Mitch (Julie) Addy, Tom (Missy) Addy and Doug (Jen) Addy; her grandchildren, Danny (Heidi) Addy, Matt (Nicole) Addy, Kait (Kevin) Bryant, Kelsey (Jeff) Bittner, Cal Addy and Emma, Maddy and Mya Addy; her great grandchildren, Jacob, Isaiah, Cyrus, Camden, Cooper and Quinn and her sister, Patty Brazo. In addition to parents and her husband, Char was also predeceased by her son, Rick; grandson, Max; her brother, George Lynch and brother-in-law, Bill Brazo.

Char loved life and lived every day to its fullest. She loved spending time with family and friends, and was a constant source of love, strength and support to us all. She was happiest when surrounded by family, celebrating holidays and birthdays, spending time at the cottage, watching her grandchildren's activities, and enjoying her ever growing family. Char led an active life and cherished all the friendships she developed along life's path. She enjoyed attending her bible study, quilting, and Red Hat groups. Whether at home or at the cottage, Char welcomed everyone and was always ready to play a game or go out for an ice cream or a bite to eat. She loved games of all sorts and was always up to take anyone on, and to gladly best them! A strong person by nature, she weathered many losses in her life, and relied on her faith in God to see her through. Char was a devout Christian and a life-long member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She left us with many warm and wonderful memories to cherish, and lessons of a life well lived.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her caring and loving caregivers, and the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital and Hospice who cared for her in her final days.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial to honor Char's life will be delayed until such time that all are able to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospicare, Ithaca College Center for Life Skills, or Tompkins County Catholic Charities.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences
24 entries
August 5, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Char’s passing. She was such a love and was always fun to be around! I loved getting to spend time with her at her home and play games. I will keep the family
in my prayers during this difficult time!
Torey Compton
Friend
August 5, 2020
Tom and Doug:

I remember always her and your dad Doug being there at all of our sporting events, and cheering you, and our teams on as we were teammates growing up. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your whole family. God Bless!
Rob Gibbons
August 5, 2020
I have lost a very nice friend. Char was a beautiful and fun lady. She certainly will be missed by all who knew her. I have very fond memories of her. R I P
Lena Siany
Friend
August 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all, she was a loving, caring, special lady and will surely be missed by all. May God be with all of you and guide you all during this difficult time.

All my love
Tammy (Wood) Hart
Tammy Hart
Friend
August 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Charlotte’s beautiful family. I loved stopping by her cottage when I was visiting my friend nearby and having wonderful conversations, always filled with laughter. Rest In Peace Charlotte, you will be forever missed.
Janet VanGorder
August 5, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Charlotte passing. To know her was a pleasure. A person of great faith and always supportive. Loved running in to her at Wegmans and to hear the loving stories of her family that she loved so much. Ithaca will be a less happy place without her.
Sarah Yengo
Friend
August 5, 2020
Truly one of a kind for sure. So very sorry to hear of Charlotte's passing. RIP Char.
Edward & Connie Amici
Friend
August 5, 2020
Char was a special part of our lives. She was a second Grandma to our boys and will always hold many wonderful memories. We were blessed to have had her in our lives. Sending our love and prayers to the whole family.
Brad and Liz Bilinski
Friend
August 5, 2020
To the Addy’s: I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom and grandma was a wonderfully wise and strong woman. Her faith was an inspiration. I’m grateful to have known her.
-Paula Peter
Paula Peter
Friend
August 5, 2020
Char was such a lovely, caring, kind woman with a strong spirit and drive. My deepest sympathies to the family. You all were very blessed to have her and she all of you! Rebecca VonBergen
Rebecca Vonbergen
August 5, 2020
One of the strongest woman I ever had the privilege of meeting. Char always welcomed my girls and I when we joined Missy, Max and Cal for an afternoon at the lake with a warm smile and a cold drink. Our thoughts and love are with you all.
Darlene & Chris Clauson
Friend
August 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Addy family. Always with a kind word, she would put a smile on anyone's face. Rest in peace. Bill Dyer
August 5, 2020
Charlotte is a sweetheart so glad I got to know her she would come with Pat to the Royal Court I have net so many sweet people that I care for working there...So sorry to hear this news she is a sweetie
jackie fuller
Friend
August 4, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Charlotte. She had such a great smile and was always a lot of fun to be around. My family loved visiting with her at her grand sons sporting games. Our thoughts are with the family.
Tina Henry
Friend
August 4, 2020
I am going to miss my friend, Charlotte. She was always fun and kind and could lift my spirits when needed. I send love to all Charlotte's family and know without a doubt that when it was time for her to go on her final journey, that she did so with love, strength and complete faith. She was feisty and funny and I loved her. Love,
Gay Huddle
Friend
August 4, 2020
She was a wonderful person, she always had time for you. A great family who has meant a lot to me and our family. God bless her and the Addy family.
Jim Armstrong
Friend
August 4, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Jeff Hirlemann
Friend
August 4, 2020
I guy is blessed to have another "mother". That's what Charlotte was to me. You all are in my prayers.
Dave Chapman
Friend
August 4, 2020
A mother to all the Fall Crik kids. Tolerated street hockey, stair ball broken windows, can cannons, cuts and bruises and Stitch catching squirrels. Thanks for raising a generation of good men.
Joseph Hopkins
Friend
August 3, 2020
RIP Charlotte ...condolences to all your family...
Donna Mott-Naragon
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
My sympathies to Char's family. God blessed me greatly when I met Char at the Ithaca Women's Bible Study group. We had a lot in common at the time that we met and we have grown very close to Jesus and each other over the past few years. I will remember Char's love for her family and friends. She was an amazing quilter and had a determination to thrive through difficult times keeping her faith first and foremost. I will miss her.
Liz Cassin
Friend
August 3, 2020
To all of the Addy’s, I loved Charlotte, and I’ll miss seeing her around and our lively conversations.
Nancy Massicci
August 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
NOVA SHERWOOD
Friend
August 3, 2020
To all of her family, I am so sorry. Charlotte was someone that I always liked. She was a beautiful, nice lady.
vicki John
Friend
