|
|
Charlotte Fogel
Ithaca - Charlotte Fogel, formerly of Ithaca, died peacefully at age 97 surrounded by family, on Saturday, August 17th, at her home at Glacier Hills Senior Living Community in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Known as Chippy to her family and close friends, Charlotte was the daughter of Harry and Anna (Greenbaum) Finkelstein and the widow of Ephim "Ep" Fogel, whom she married in 1941. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Herbert and Alan, and her granddaughter Emily Kahn-Fogel. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children Daniel Kahn-Fogel (Rachel) of Colchester, VT, David Fogel (Susan Hamann) of Freeville, NY, Rebecca Anderson (Martin) of Durham, CT, Jessica Fogel (Lawrence Weiner) of Ann Arbor; grandchildren Nicholas Kahn-Fogel (Keri Sims), Rosemary Luttrell, Sarah Downs Ravuri (Suman), Abigail Downs (Felipe Lorca), Monika Anderson, Michael Lintulahti (Vanessa Williams), and Annabel Weiner; four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law.
Charlotte was born on January 24, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY, and was raised in the Bronx. She was valedictorian of her class at Evander Childs High School in 1938, graduated from Hunter College in 1942, and received a Master of Social Work degree from Columbia University in 1946. In 1949, Ep joined the Cornell English Department faculty, and the family moved to Ithaca, where Charlotte raised her children and worked as a social worker at Family & Children's Services from 1964 to 1983. She moved to Ann Arbor in 2003.
Charlotte was an avid reader and was passionate about social justice issues. She was a member of Temple Beth-El of Ithaca, a Life Member of Hadassah, a longtime member of the National Association of Social Workers, and a board member of the Ithaca Ballet Guild. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and had many close friends.
Services will be held at Temple Beth-El in Ithaca, NY, on Wednesday, August 21st, at 11:00 a.m., Rabbi Scott Glass officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to Family & Children's Services of Ithaca, Temple Beth-El, or HIAS (www.hias.org).
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 19, 2019