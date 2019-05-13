Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
Groton - Cheryl Wagner, age 72 of Groton, NY passed away on May 10th, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Born April 12th, 1947, in Ithaca, NY she was the eldest daughter of the late George and Ann Diller.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Richard Wagner of Groton; and children,

Bill (Sherry Hatch) Harvey of Freeville, Jolene Harvey, Douglas Harvey and Jordan Dar all of Ithaca; grandchildren, Shellby and Robert Riley, Jaccob and Raven Beeman, Tamera Stephenson, Darius Stephenson, Maddox Harvey, and Tavian Harvey; great-grandchildren, Jayden Harris, Ava Pompa-Beeman, Harper Riley, and Sophia Harvey. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Ron) Kramer of White City, Kansas, her brother, George (Deneen) Diller of Newfield, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved fur babies, Jasper and Jax.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home with Rev. Pam Carey officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Ithaca. Friends may call from 12-1 pm prior to services at the funeral home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare and Palliative Care Services, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 13, 2019
