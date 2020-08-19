Christiane L. Kimball-Peterson
Trumansburg - Christiane L. Kimball-Peterson of Trumansburg passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 69. Chris was born in Trois-Rivières, Quèbec, Canada on March 29, 1951 the daughter of the late Gerard and Jeannine (Lefèbvre) Morency. She led a vibrant life and impacted many as she made her mark on this world. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Schenectady, NY, she began studying at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. Although she wanted to become a nurse to help those in need, her path took a turn and she moved to Falconer, NY and married Stephen Kimball, a dairy farmer. They had two daughters, Jeannine and Anessa. Chris, the city girl, learned to love agriculture and its importance to society. She earned an Associate's degree in statistics, but her interests led her instead to journalism, focusing her writing on agriculture and its diversity across New York State. Passionate and sometimes pushy about her work, she was widely known and respected by many in the farming and related business communities. Although her marriage to Steve ended in divorce, she never forgot the value of Steve's hard work to grow and improve his family's Century Farm. Chris remained active in the farming community working for Country Folks newspaper and several other rural journalistic publications. Chris's path returned her to the city when she moved to Binghamton, NY to work as a rural newspaper editor. Chris then married Richard Peterson, and they began a life of joy together. The blended family that included Chris's daughters and Dick's daughters, Christine and Caroline, created many opportunities for adventures and family fun. She witnessed all four daughters excel in their education and careers and was immensely proud of them all. Her career as editor of 6 local newspapers finally brought Chris and Dick to Trumansburg, NY in 1995; and Chris became active in many community service organizations in the region. She served for a time as chair of the Schuyler County Planning Board and was a driving force in establishing a Scenic Byway on NYS Route 414. She produced newsletters for a number of local community service organizations right up to her death. She then worked for three years as an assistant to a local doctor, fulfilling her desire as a young adult to help those in medical need. One of her greatest joys was becoming a member, with Dick, of the Trumansburg United Methodist Church. She loved this special congregation with all of her impetuous heart. She served there in many capacities and chaired the annual New Years Day dinner at the church for many years following two seasoned veterans, Dorothy Manheim and Mary Jamison, who taught her so much about managing this event. Her goal was to chair the 100th dinner, but her illness cut short that dream by 2 years. Her church activities strengthened her faith and she studied to become a Lay Servant. As a Senior Lay Servant, she was asked to temporarily fill the pulpit at the Varna, NY United Methodist Church. She soon grew to love the small congregation, and they, in turn, loved her. She was deeply saddened when her illness forced her to stop doing Sunday services at the church.One of her special joys was to be discovered by a half-brother she had never known. Pierre Dry, Trois Rivieres, Quebec, spent countless months researching to find Chris. She wished she had had more opportunities to spend time with Pierre and his family. Chris is survived by her devoted husband, Richard A. Peterson; two daughters, Jeannine (Davis) Cutting and Anessa Kimball; two step-daughters, Christine Peterson and Caroline (Craig) Mombert; three grandchildren, Alexandra and Brenna Mombert, and Marcus Minton; step-brother, Pierre Déry; cousin, Lillian Tietz; brothers-in-law, Donald (Janet) and Thomas (Shirley Ecker) Peterson; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Rapp. She is also survived by two dear friends, Patricia Walker and Carolyn Young and many special friends in Trumansburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, and step-mother. A private family service will be held immediately. A public Memorial Service will be scheduled in early October. The family asks those who would like to donate in Chris' memory to kindly consider the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, PO Box 628, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870 or visit carefirstny.org
