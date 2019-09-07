|
Christina Marie Knowlton
Trumansburg - Christina Marie Knowlton of Trumansburg passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 31. Christina was born in Ithaca on August 9, 1988. She graduated from Groton Jr. Sr. High School. Christina was a devoted wife and stay at home mom who would do anything for her family. She enjoyed any quality time spent with family and especially enjoyed taking her kids fishing. Christina is survived by her husband, Davis Knowlton; two children, Weston and Genevieve Knowlton; two step daughters, Ashley (Matt Garcia) Knowlton and Lilly Knowlton; three step grandchildren, Matt Jr., Brayden, and Jamison Garcia; mother, Debbie (Kevin) Young; father, Gary Perlmutter; mother in law, Joan Davis; paternal grandmother, Annette Perlmutter; siblings, Wayne Voorhees and family and Amelia Morias; step sister, Becky Young; aunts, Shelley Widom and family and Debbie Perlmutter; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Edward Perlmutter; and maternal grandfather, Donald Voorhees. Services will be held privately for family. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Christina's memory to kindly consider donating to a GoFund Me established for her children. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
