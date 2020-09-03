1/1
Christina Steinman Foltman
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Steinman Foltman

Ithaca - Christina S. Foltman died early Saturday August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family in Ithaca, NY. She was 99.

Christina was born in Deposit, NY on March 19, 1921. Christina attended and graduated from Cornell University in 1942, with a degree in Home Economics. Following graduation, she worked in New York City. During World War II Christina joined the Red Cross and supported troops while stationed in Hawaii.

After the war, Christina moved to Ithaca, where she got a job at Cornell and met her future husband, Felician Francis Foltman, who was a new professor in the ILR school at Cornell. They were wed in 1950 and built a home in the South Hill area in the Town of Ithaca.

Christina became a loving and supportive homemaker, raising three children and staying very active in multiple groups and organizations, including the Red Cross, the League of Women's Voters, and was also a founding member of the Friends of the Library volunteer book sale, which she worked at for over fifty years. Christina was also a member of the Presbyterian Church in Ithaca, an active bridge player, and enjoyed traveling, gardening, and golf with her husband at the Cornell University golf course. She was a lifelong New York Giants and Yankees fan.

Christina was preceded in death by her husband in 1993 after he succumbed to cancer. Christina continued to remain active in all her activities up until close to her passing.

Christina is survived by her sister, Evelyn A. Cook of Ellis Hollow, NY, and her children Laurie Foltman of Ithaca, Michael Foltman and Carrie Berman of Interlaken, NY, and Philip and Kelly Foltman of Hillsboro, VA, her brother-in law Bill Foltman and multiple nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers at Christina's request, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). The family is planning a celebration of life service in the Spring of 2021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 2, 2020
A favorite character of mine, and she was THAT! She will be greatly missed.
Allison Padgett
Family
September 2, 2020
With deepest sympathy to you Laurie, Michael and Phillip. She went peacefully surrounded by the ones she loved most. I'll miss her stories, outlook on life and golf tips. She was an inspiration until the very end.
Fondly,
Denise Sullivan
Denise Sullivan
Friend
September 1, 2020
Deep condolences to the Foltman family. May you find comfort and support from each other. Michael, I graduated IHS with you in 1972. Lots of prayers for all of you.

Purnima Prabhu
Florida
Purnima Prabhu
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved