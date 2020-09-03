Christina Steinman Foltman
Ithaca - Christina S. Foltman died early Saturday August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family in Ithaca, NY. She was 99.
Christina was born in Deposit, NY on March 19, 1921. Christina attended and graduated from Cornell University in 1942, with a degree in Home Economics. Following graduation, she worked in New York City. During World War II Christina joined the Red Cross and supported troops while stationed in Hawaii.
After the war, Christina moved to Ithaca, where she got a job at Cornell and met her future husband, Felician Francis Foltman, who was a new professor in the ILR school at Cornell. They were wed in 1950 and built a home in the South Hill area in the Town of Ithaca.
Christina became a loving and supportive homemaker, raising three children and staying very active in multiple groups and organizations, including the Red Cross, the League of Women's Voters, and was also a founding member of the Friends of the Library volunteer book sale, which she worked at for over fifty years. Christina was also a member of the Presbyterian Church in Ithaca, an active bridge player, and enjoyed traveling, gardening, and golf with her husband at the Cornell University golf course. She was a lifelong New York Giants and Yankees fan.
Christina was preceded in death by her husband in 1993 after he succumbed to cancer. Christina continued to remain active in all her activities up until close to her passing.
Christina is survived by her sister, Evelyn A. Cook of Ellis Hollow, NY, and her children Laurie Foltman of Ithaca, Michael Foltman and Carrie Berman of Interlaken, NY, and Philip and Kelly Foltman of Hillsboro, VA, her brother-in law Bill Foltman and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers at Christina's request, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
). The family is planning a celebration of life service in the Spring of 2021.