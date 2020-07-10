1/
Christine Fae Chaffee Armstrong
1926 - 2020
Christine Fae Chaffee Armstrong

Christine Fae Chaffee Armstrong, 94, traded her earthly home for her Lord and Saviors' on Thursday, July 9th, 2020. She was the youngest of 8 surviving children born to Thomas and Mary Emma (Palmer) Chaffee on May 31, 1926, in the family home on Bank Street, Newfield, NY.

She attended the Kellogg's Corners School House which is now located on the grounds of Newfield Central School, prior to moving up to the 'new' Central School.

Christine married Edgar H. Armstrong and together they raised 7 children who survive her, Candice (Chuck) Mosher, E. David (Carol) Armstrong, Timothy (Patricia) Armstrong, Peter Armstrong, Pamela (Jeffrey) Dubert, Thomas (Laurie) Armstrong and John (Kelly) Armstrong. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Chad, Brett, Tim, Colleen, Michelle, Meredith, Sean, Callie, Ben, Tyler, Sarah, Bethany, Emily, Ashley, Caleb and Daniel; 8 great-grandchildren, Brielle, Annika, Renaissance, Mason, Michael, Elizabeth, Teddy, Nya and 2 on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar, her siblings, Maynard, Elbert, Doris, Madge, Pauline, Charlotte, Phyllis and their spouses, her grandsons, Steven and Michael Dubert.

Christine was a firm believer in our Lord Jesus Christ and the promise of eternal life. She often found solace in her bible and the songs she would sing in her church and home.

Christine was a self-taught musician and could play many instruments. She loved to write poetry and songs and shared them with those she cared about. She had a quick wit and could deadpan a comment with the best of them, even at the ripe old age of 94-this trait was passed on to several of her children and grandchildren.

As a family we would like to thank her Dr's., Sharon Ziegler and Lynn Swisher for keeping her healthy and the staff and her friends at Longview who gave meaning to her life these many years. Services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfield at a later date. Bangs Funeral Home will be assisting the family.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
