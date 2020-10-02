Christopher W. Vann
Trumansburg - As the sun was rising on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Christopher W. Vann, lifelong resident of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Medical Center. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. Everyone will be required to wear a mask. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's paper. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com