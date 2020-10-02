1/
Christopher W. Vann
1957 - 2020
Christopher W. Vann

Trumansburg - As the sun was rising on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Christopher W. Vann, lifelong resident of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Medical Center. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. Everyone will be required to wear a mask. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's paper. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
6073878151
