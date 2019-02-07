Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Ulster Heights Cemetery
Ulster Heights, NY
Ithaca - Claire Renée Markover, a resident of Ithaca, NY, passed away peacefully at Schuyler Hospital, Montour Falls, NY on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was 92. Claire was the daughter of the late Morris and Pauline Cherner Fishman. Claire was born on October 6, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY.

Claire loved music, especially listening to Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra. She loved to knit, crochet and make dolls. She enjoyed Scrabble and other games with her friends at assisted living. Claire was a member of Hadassah. Most of all she loved family and friends.

Claire lived on a poultry farm in Ulster Heights, NY, with husband Carl and daughters. She moved to Ellenville and raised her family. At 80, life began again for her when she moved to Ithaca, NY- new friends, activities. In fact, Claire wrote some poems and gave a poetry reading with her daughter at her senior apartment residence!

Survivors include daughter Michele Rodin (Bryce), daughter Fran Markover (Ron Schoneman), son Alan Markover, grandson Matthew Rodin, nephew Howard Fishman, niece Eileen Millan, grand-nephew Aaron, beloved cousins, and many friends.

Claire is predeceased by husband Carl Markover, son Michael, brothers Albert and Stanley Fishman.

A graveside service will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Ulster Heights Cemetery, Ulster Heights, NY.

Memorial contributions in Claire's name may be made to the .

Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
