Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Freeville Methodist Church
Main St
Freeville, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
Following Services
12:00 PM
Freeville Methodist Church
Main St
Freeville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara H. Andrews


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara H. Andrews Obituary
Clara H. Andrews

Lansing - Clara H. Andrews, age 90, long time Lansing resident passed away in her sleep on Friday, August 2, 2019, in Greenwood, IN. Clara is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul D. Andrews. They resided and raised their family at 26 Myers Road from 1969-2019.

Clara was born on April 23, 1929, in Bradford, NY to Carrie and Earl Wilson. She is predeceased by her siblings Peg Spas and Faye Wilson, and son Reggie.

She worked with the Tompkins County Department of Social Services, Wilson Sporting Goods, and Jamesway Department Store. The job she treasured the most was raising her children Stephanie, Jeff, Reg, Tom, Bryan, and Paula, She loved being part of their lives and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Freeville Methodist Church, Main St, Freeville, NY. Friends may call from 10:30 am - 12 pm, service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in Clara's memory to Hospice, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.