1/
Claudia M. Ayers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia M. Ayers

Spencer - Claudia M. Ayers, 51, of Spencer, NY, passed peacefully on July 2, 2020 in her home, her sanctuary, surrounded by her beloved husband (Dana), her sister, and her cats, after a courageous 2+ years of living with cancer. Claudia lived hard and lived life true to herself. She was full of wit & wisdom, empathy & honesty, creativity & a playful competitive spirit, and deep love. Her compassion and care touched so many people and animals throughout her life. She was known for her cooking and sprawling gardens. She was a creative, gifted knitter. Claudia was always willing to share her knowledge, and had an insatiable appetite to learn more. Her goal was always to be of service to others. She developed such a sense of gratitude and put a value on pausing to notice. Claudia will be remembered for how she touched us all with her life; her strong, fierce, life.

A private burial was held on July 4, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a future date when we can be together. She preferred that memorials be provided to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden assisted the family. www.perkinsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved