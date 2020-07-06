Claudia M. Ayers
Spencer - Claudia M. Ayers, 51, of Spencer, NY, passed peacefully on July 2, 2020 in her home, her sanctuary, surrounded by her beloved husband (Dana), her sister, and her cats, after a courageous 2+ years of living with cancer. Claudia lived hard and lived life true to herself. She was full of wit & wisdom, empathy & honesty, creativity & a playful competitive spirit, and deep love. Her compassion and care touched so many people and animals throughout her life. She was known for her cooking and sprawling gardens. She was a creative, gifted knitter. Claudia was always willing to share her knowledge, and had an insatiable appetite to learn more. Her goal was always to be of service to others. She developed such a sense of gratitude and put a value on pausing to notice. Claudia will be remembered for how she touched us all with her life; her strong, fierce, life.
A private burial was held on July 4, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a future date when we can be together. She preferred that memorials be provided to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA.