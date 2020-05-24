|
Clifford Kingston DeMayo
Clifford Kingston DeMayo, passed away peacefully at Oakhill Manor in Ithaca, NY on May 10, 2020. He was born in Geneva, NY, December 29, 1925.
He was married to his longtime friend and love, Jane Mitchell DeMayo who preceded him in death.
Cliff was a photographer at Cornell University and then went to SUNY Cortland. He was a teacher at Belle Shermen School in Ithaca NY until he retired. Cliff is survived by two sons, Steve and David DeMayo. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA of Tompkins County in Cliff"s name.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020