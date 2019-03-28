Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Clinton Delmage
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
Moose Lodge
Ithaca, NY
Clinton Lee Delmage


1981 - 2019
Clinton Lee Delmage Obituary
Clinton Lee Delmage

Newfield - Clinton Lee Delmage, 38 of Newfield NY met his father at the heavenly gates on Thursday, March 21st, 2019. Besides his father Delmar, he was predeceased by his grandparents Clinton and Bertha. Clinton is survived by wife Jennifer, and daughters Cheyenne and Sierra. He will be forever missed by mother Tammy (Luke), sister Jennifer (Matt) and brother Dale (Amber). Along with 3 uncles, 8 aunts, several cousins, Clinton will be forever cherished by 6 nieces and 5 nephews. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, March 30th at the Moose Lodge in Ithaca NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
