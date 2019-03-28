|
|
Clinton Lee Delmage
Newfield - Clinton Lee Delmage, 38 of Newfield NY met his father at the heavenly gates on Thursday, March 21st, 2019. Besides his father Delmar, he was predeceased by his grandparents Clinton and Bertha. Clinton is survived by wife Jennifer, and daughters Cheyenne and Sierra. He will be forever missed by mother Tammy (Luke), sister Jennifer (Matt) and brother Dale (Amber). Along with 3 uncles, 8 aunts, several cousins, Clinton will be forever cherished by 6 nieces and 5 nephews. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, March 30th at the Moose Lodge in Ithaca NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 28, 2019