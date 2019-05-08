|
Clinton "Clint" Prescott Smith, Jr.
Mooresville, NC - Clinton "Clint" Prescott Smith, Jr., 57, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Atrium Healthcare, Charlotte. He was born August 17, 1961, in Neptune, NJ, to Patricia Ann Brodowski Smith and the late Clinton Prescott Smith. Clint was a graduate of Ithaca High School, where he was named ALL-STAC as a soccer player. Clint also spent a few years playing in the Ithaca Softball League. Racing was Clint's passion. He started at a dirt track in NY as a crew chief for Bill Frisbie, and later went on to a career in NASCAR where he served as a "gas man" for 24 years prior to retiring in 2018. He worked for NASCAR teams such as Roush/Fenway, drivers such as Matt Kenseth, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards, Bobby Labonte and Grant Enfinger. He also worked at XCalibur Pit School for Chuck Efaw as a pit crew coach/instructor. His career path was also shared with his good friend Dan Mrak. Clint was very much a people person. He was a great friend to all that knew him, and he loved to share his knowledge of NASCAR with everyone. He was affectionately termed as the "Ambassador of NASCAR".
In addition to his mother, Patricia A. Smith, he is survived by a son, Kyle Smith; brothers, Christopher Smith and Cory Smith (Patty); sister, Tara Schmidt (Bobby); nieces, McKayla Partis and Alyssa Schmidt; nephews, Alex, Erik and Drew Smith and Andrew Troy; his beloved furry friend, Dakota and an extended NASCAR family.
A Celebration of Clint's life will be held Tuesday, May 7, at 5:00 PM at the XCalibur Pit School, 115 Denver Business Park, Mooresville, NC. A service will also be held at a later date in Ithaca, NY.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Smith family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 8, 2019