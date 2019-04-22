Services
Ithaca Cremation Service
110 S Geneva St
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 274-7544
Memorial service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Stewart Park
Ithaca - Colleen M. Tulley age 66 years, passed away on April 16, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents Robert John Sloughter and Marjorie Sloughter, and one brother Robert John Sloughter II. She is survived by her husband Terry L. Tulley and her children Billi Jo Albrecht, Timothy Griswold, Missy Seaman, Ethel (Rose) Tulley, and Terry R. Tulley. She is also survived by her siblings Chris Anderson, Frances Yaeger, Roberta Rogers, John Sloughter, Brenda Parker, Robert John Sloughter III (Boomer), and Eric Sloughter, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial to celebrate her life has been planned for May 12th at Stewart Park from 10-4.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
