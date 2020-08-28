Constance (Moore) Ciappa



Constance (Moore) Ciappa joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband Anthony and daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Reuter, Denise (Stephen) Rider, and Erica (Robert) Lilly. Connie is survived by her father William Moore, sister Joyce (Thomas) Foulke, brother Gary (Pam) Moore, sister JoAnn Draheim, 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her mother, Thelma, and sister, Barbara.



Connie worked for IBM Owego and then as an Administrative Assistant for the Spencer Van Etten School District. She had a very strong faith and loved the Lord. She enjoyed sewing and made a special quilt for each of her grandchildren. Connie was an avid fan of giraffes and owned a substantial collection from family and friends over the years.



Connie volunteered for the local food cupboard, and served as the secretary for the Spencer Federated Church. Later, she acted as editor of the weekly bulletin for the First Baptist Church of West Danby and volunteered in their nursery.



Connie was a good friend to many and was known as a sweet giver of perfect gifts. She will be missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of West Danby. A luncheon will immediately follow.









