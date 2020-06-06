Constance Liddington
Berkshire - Constance M. Liddington, 78, passed away on June 4, 2020. Born on July 15, 1941, Connie was the daughter of Sophie (Lawton) Dalola and the late Robert B. Dalola. She has been a life-long resident of Berkshire. In addition to her mother Sophie, she is survived by her children: Christine Russell, Denise (David Perry) Liddington, Robert (Angel) Liddington, and Donnie (Tracy Gorsline) Liddington; her brother, Robert C. Dalola, sister-in-law, Alice (Bob) Smith; grandchildren: Jennifer Collins, Cole, Heather, Ashley, Brandon, Brittany, Ashton, Allison, Aerika, and John Liddington, brother-in-law Ron Amici. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Connie was predeceased by her husband Donald E. Liddington, father, Robert, sisters Peggy Amici and Pat (Roland) Baker, grandchildren: Robert D. Liddington, Jr, Laura Liddington, sister-in-law Colleen Dalola and brother-in-law Carl (Arlene) Valentine. For more than 30 years, Connie faithfully served Berkshire as the Town Clerk. In addition, she was a lifetime member of the Berkshire Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and a former employee at Borg Warner. She also assisted her husband and family in the management of Liddington Trucking, AG & Turf Services, and The Poor Shots. When she had 'free time' she enjoyed reading, cooking, and embroidery. Blessed with a green thumb, tending to her garden and canning her harvest also brought her joy. Above all else, Connie loved her family dearly and was very proud of all of her children and grandchildren. All are invited to a celebration of her life which will be held at the Speedsville Community Park on Tuesday, June 9th from 3 to 6 pm. Memorial contributions in Connie's name may be directed to the Berkshire Free Library. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.