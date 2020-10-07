Cosmo J. Cusimano
Danby - Cosmo J. Cusimano, 63, born in Jamestown NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday October 2nd 2020. Cosmo was born on January 13, 1957 to Cosmo J. Cusimano Sr. and Antoinette (Toni) Cusimano in Jamestown NY. After graduating from high school, Cos served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1983. He attended Cornell University which brought him to Ithaca NY. He then landed a job at Schickel Construction building, renovating, and remodeling homes and businesses in and around the Ithaca community for almost 40 years. Cos was a provider for his family and was always there when they needed him. He was someone you could rely on for advice, whether it was about a construction project or something more personal. He was incredibly smart. He was precise and thorough with his work and didn't compromise on any project. Cos also had many hobbies he was passionate about and could often be found woodworking in his workshop, golfing or tinkering with his computer. Anyone who knew Cos knew that he was a loving father and husband. He is survived by wife Amy Cusimano; his sons, Mason Cusimano, Nick Boyer (Ashley Brush); and grandchildren, Logan White and Owen Boyer. The family will be present to receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to Ness-Sibley Funeral Home 23 South Street, Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
