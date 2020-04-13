Services
Curtis V. Josey Sr.

Curtis V. Josey Sr. Obituary
Curtis V. Josey, Sr.

On April 9, 2020, Curtis Verne Josey, Sr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in Ithaca, NY at age 72. He was known for his quick wit, compassionate spirit, and continual interest in learning.

Curt held an Associate Degree from SUNY Morrisville and worked at Corning Inc. until taking early retirement. He subsequently practiced as a Licensed Massage Therapist upon graduating from the Finger Lakes School of Massage.

Curt married Marilyn Lane VanGelder on April 30, 1967. They raised two daughters, Marcia and Kristine, and a son, Curtis Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vergel Verlin Josey and Marion Gretchen Hollister. He is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren, his two sisters, Gretchen and Joanne.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be scheduled later.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
