Cyle Prugh
Groton - F. Cyle Prugh, 39 of Groton, NY, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital. His family is very grateful to Upstate, especially to the nurses that gave him such compassionate and excellent care during his stay there.
Cyle was born June 4, 1980 in Ithaca, New York to Sandra L. Prugh of Freeville, NY and the late Frank Clyde Prugh III (June 14, 2018). Cyle is survived by his immediate family; his wife, Kristin Prugh; his daughter, Violet Eloise Prugh; his stepsons, Lucas, Joshua and Kaleb Goodwin; his sister, Cassie M. Prugh of Albany, NY; and his beloved dog Duke.
Cyle will be most remembered for his larger-than-life heart and the acceptance and kindness he freely offered everyone. Our real-life coach and cheerleader in one, his frequent text messages and Facebook posts of encouragement will be missed by all. Cyle found daily joy in "the boys" and Violet "Elo" was the light of his life. Cyle loved his "beautiful ladies" very much. Cyle learned how to be so supportive of others from his Mom's ("the Old Bird's") unconditional love. Cassie ("Hackers") and Cyle ("Chico") were besties always and could count on each other in the toughest times. Kristin was Cyle's rock and love of a lifetime (I love you to the moon and back). BTW you knew Cyle was truly in your corner if you were blessed with a nickname that only he could come up with -Booger, Boopsy, Cooterkeys, and Diddy could also testify to this!
Cyle was an elementary education teacher who primarily taught second grade in Dryden Elementary School. "Mr. Prugh" in school, Cyle offered this same understanding and kind-heartedness to his "littles". Cyle's passion for teaching and ensuring each and every one of his students were comfortable and cared for was unmatched.
Cyle enjoyed being outdoors - whether working out, being at camp or BBQing - he loved feeding his friends and family, listening to his country music, and sitting by the fire. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman who took pleasure in these hobbies with his friends Joey, Kyle and Eric, and especially with his father Frank.
Cyle loved sports! From his Yankees (his first dog was named Yogi and don't forget Mick!), to Duke basketball (we all know Duker dog), to the Steelers, to being our League captain "Chum's Inc." for fantasy football (we missed that this year!), Cyle's enthusiasm for any game involving one of his teams was infectious.
The calling hours will be from 3:00-5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden, NY. Rev. Chris Xenakis will officiate at a 4 PM memorial service the following day, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Groton Community Church, 204 East Cortland St., Groton, NY.
Those wishing to remember Cyle are asked to consider a donation to the Dryden Youth Opportunity Fund, "In Memory of Cyle Prugh", P.O. Box 1076, Dryden, NY 13053.
