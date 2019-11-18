|
|
Cyndi J. (Brong) Blaisdell
Ithaca - Cyndi J. (Brong) Blaisdell, 65, of Danby Rd., Ithaca, passed away following a lengthy illness on Saturday, November 16, 2019 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Cyndi was born November 1, 1954 in Cortland, a daughter of the late Frank and Dorcas Messenger Blanden.
In 1986, Cyndi began her career at the Ithaca Times, advancing through the years to her current position of Office Manager. She had also been employed at WHCU Talk Radio, where she formed lifelong friends.
Cyndi was a free spirit who loved art, butterflies and her pets, Socs and Lucy.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Blaisdell; a daughter, Liva Brong (Jonathan Robins) of Farmingville, NY; three grandchildren, Carmina Fisher, Alecia Robins and Samantha Robins; a great granddaughter, Sofiethia Gaumer; and a great granddaughter due anytime to be named Zayda Lee Gaumer. Also surviving is her sister, Karo (Peter) Billard of Remsen; brother, Walter (Marie) Blanden of Truxton; Rick's family, Pamela (Charles) Mochamer of Okeechobee, FL; Reginna (Gary) McCormick of Elmira; Dorothy (Robert) Bollea of Arizona; Sharon (Arthur) Yaple of Newfield and Richard (Jude) Rice of Groton. She was affectionately known as 'Sergeant Cyndi' to her nieces and nephews, Mikale (Tammy) Billard; Jessica (Travis) Rocco; Shawn Blanden; Adam (Melanie) Blanden and Zachary Blanden. Cyndi is survived by many cousins and great nieces and nephews as well.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home, 5016 US Route 11, Homer. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer, will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cyndi's memory may be directed to a local SPCA.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019