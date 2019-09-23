|
Cynthia "Cindy" Uhrovcik
Lansing - Cynthia "Cindy" Uhrovcik, 62, of Drake Road, Lansing, peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, September 19, 2019, while surrounded by family and friends. Born in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marian Sedam Duckro. Cindy was retired from Cornell University, where she served as the Assistant to the Chair of Food Science.
Cindy had abundant passions in life, and loved to share them with everyone she knew. She loved nature and the outdoors, and grew her own herbs at home. The beauty of every kind of flower, treasured rock, crystal, and gemstone inspired her. She liked boats (except the ones with Mercury motors) and getting out on the water. Cindy was not afraid of diving into the junkyard and getting her hands dirty, and love of classic cars was unparalleled. She was immensely proud to have entered her classic car in the Syracuse Nationals this year. She loved the Dinosaur BBQ, and liked to cook almost as much as she loved to shop. Her most admirable trait; she was always there to lend an ear to anyone and give them the most heartfelt advice.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Michael Uhrovcik; children, Kiefer Wright and Jessica Uhrovcik; grandson, Noah Wright; brothers, Eugene (Patsy) Duckro and William "Bill" (Marilyn) Duckro; sisters-in-law, Rosemary (Allen) Cobane and Stephanie (Randal) Swearingen; and many close family friends and extended family members; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Trimbach and Valerie Collins.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lansing Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Cindy's life will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing, NY 14882.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 23, 2019