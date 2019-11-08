|
Dahrl L. Reeves
Freeville - Dahrl L. Reeves, 64, of Freeville, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 31, 2019, after a six month battle with throat cancer.
Dahrl was retired from Laborers' Local #785.
He is survived by his significant other of 10 years, Doran Diedrickson; his sons, Keith and Patrick of Charleston, SC, a grandson, Cole, and siblings: Sylvia Moravia (Richard), Wayne Reeves, and Gail Howser (Mark), all of Groton.
At Dahrl's request, there will be no services.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019