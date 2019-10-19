Services
Daisy C. Medlock Obituary
Daisy C. Medlock

Trumansburg - Daisy C. Medlock, formerly of Trumansburg, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 106 on October 17, 2019, at Cayuga Ridge Nursing in Ithaca.

Born April 3, 1913, in Trumansburg, Daisy was the youngest daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Jane (Clock) Cannon. A lifelong resident of the Trumansburg area, she was married for 53 years to the late Kenneth Medlock. Daisy had previously been employed at NYS Electric & Gas, but most will remember her as an employee for many years at Holton's Pharmacy in Trumansburg. Her priority was always her family; she enjoyed cooking, gardening, any outdoor activity, and quiet contemplation in the early morning with a cup of coffee at the backyard picnic table.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Kenneth, Daisy was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Rachel Bower Taber; a brother, Harry Cannon; and sisters, Ruth Bower, Charlena Strong and Mary Dearborn.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharron Bower and her husband, James, of Odessa; granddaughter, Tammie Bower of Odessa; grandson, Thomas Bower, and his wife, Brandy, of Horseheads; great grandchildren, Kaleb and Alivia Bower of Horseheads; and a large extended family.

A private graveside service will be held at Grove Cemetery in Trumansburg.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions in Daisy's memory may be directed to Trumansburg Fire & Ambulance, PO Box 418, Trumansburg, NY 14886.

To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
