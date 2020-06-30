Dakota Percy
Dakota Percy

Cortland - Dakota M. X. Percy was born May 9, 2003 In Cortland NY and died June 19, 2020 In Locke NY. He resided at 212 McLean Rd. Cortland NY. Cause of death is unknown at this time.

Dakota was A Very Happy Spirited kid, Always liked to make people smile. He absolutely loved his family and friends. He always found the good in people. He would always put others before himself. He was an Amazing brother to both his siblings. He always wanted to learn something new. He was a very adventurous kid.

He is survived by his mother, Julianna Salerno(Sidney Green); father, Wesley Percy; his siblings, Angel Brewster, 25(Kelly Brewster) and Michael Salerno, 4; grandparents, Jalenia Mead (Jeffrey Mead), Goldie Percy (Donald Percy); great grandmother, Doris Hyer; along with many aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, and friends. Memorial Services will be announced after the Holiday.

Any donations can be made to either the family or American Parkinson Disease Association: Hope in the Progress #JusticeforKota www.perkinsfh.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
