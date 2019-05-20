|
Dale Baker
Trumansburg - Dale W. Baker, age 75, longtime resident of Hector Street, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Dale was born in Ithaca on October 25, 1943, a son of the late Walter and Madora (Otto) Baker. He graduated from Ithaca High School and earned his bachelor's degree in music from Ithaca College. Dale taught in the Trumansburg Schools for many years, retiring in 1999. In addition to teaching, he owned and operated Baker Tax Service from his home. He was an avid baseball fan, enjoyed playing pool and golfing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Boylan Baker; his children, Kevin (Vickie) Hicks of Lansing, Christopher (Tammy) Hicks of Bremerton, WA, Graig (Rachel) Baker of Washington, DC, Patrick Baker of Lansing; his stepsons, Anthony (Kana) Zinzola of Marlborough, MA and Scott (Samantha) Zinzola of Groton; 8 grandchildren, Christopher Robin Hicks, Michelle Hicks, Kodie Coyne, Tyler, Samara, Chloe, Lincoln, and Ella Zinzola; his brothers in law, Mike, William, Donald and Richard Boylan and their families; his faithful dog, Isabella and his loving cat, Oreo. Dale was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelley Baker.
A memorial service will be held privately by the family, at a future date. Kindly consider a donation in Dale's memory to: Trumansburg Area Food Pantry, PO Box 162, Trumansburg, NY 14886, SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 or Trumansburg Volunteer Fire Co-EMS, PO Box 418, Trumansburg, NY 14886.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 20, 2019