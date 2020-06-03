Dale E. Morrissette



Dryden - Dale E. Morrissette, 56, of Dryden, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 22, 2020, at Guthrie Medical Center in Cortland.



He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Alcide and Rita Godreau Morrissette. Dale was an Army veteran, serving our country proudly during the early 80s. He was an avid New York Giants football fan and loved following Jeff Gordon in the NASCAR circuit. Dale also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Above everything, Dale cherished the time spent with his family. He will be sadly missed.



He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Nora Mosher Morrissette, of Dryden; four children, Dale Jr., Savanah, Melinda, and Holly; several grandchildren including, Joshua, Mesiah, Cobe, Kallen, Killian, Sumer, Lexie, and Lucas; 13 siblings, Keith (Roberta), twin sisters, Linda (Andrew) and Cookie (Dave), Wanda (Willie), Bonnie (Bub), David (Deborah), Carol, Bob (Shari), Nancy (Ron), Jay (Linda), Jon (Mel), Joe (Miriam), and Gary (Laurie); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a son, James; a granddaughter, Lylah; sister and a brother.



Private services were held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions in Dale's memory to a special Go Fund Me page, to help his wife and children through these difficult times.



Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home of Auburn.









