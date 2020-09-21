Dalva E. Hedlund



Ithaca - The only child of Dalva Emanuel and Wilma (Behrens) Hedlund was born and raised in Pueblo, CO and died Sept 17, 2020 after living with cancer for the last 4.5 years.



Upon completion of his ROTC training and B.S. in 1961 from Colorado State University, he served 2 years as a lieutenant in the US Army, posted in Germany. He and former wife, Linda (Hartter) Payne then returned to the US where he spent a year at Purdue University before heading back to Fort Collins, CO, where he received his Ph.D in Industrial Psychology from CSU in 1967.



Dalva taught at Cornell University for 35 years and retired as department chair and professor emeritus. He was fortunate to receive two Fulbright Awards for study abroad during two sabbaticals, one in Germany, and the other in Zambia. Additionally, he worked with the World Health Organization for several years.



Music was one of Dalva's passions. His mother taught him piano as a boy, he was a jazz drummer in college, and subsequently learned classical guitar. The things he did with harmonica should not be confused with music.



An avid dog lover, Dalva always had dogs in his care. He volunteered for Cornell Companions, which allowed him and his golden retrievers to comfort and distract many in and around Ithaca. Dalva was a Ham radio operator (call N2XOD), and volunteered for numerous other organizations, including Red Cross Disaster Relief and Cancer Resource Center. He was a 20 year member of Ithaca Sunrise Rotary Club.



Dalva loved to travel the planet, which informed his deep appreciation for cultural diversity as well as the spiritual interconnectedness we all share. As a part of this awareness, he long supported many animal and environmental causes.



We were blessed to be a part of this kind and gentle soul's life. He was unassuming, stoic, and frequently smiling to the end. Dalva is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jo-Ellen Hedlund, and her children John and Christopher Mendelis, and grandsons John and Thomas Mendelis. He leaves behind his son, Dalva Edgar Hedlund, of Denver, CO and sons, Keith and Eric Dalva Hedlund. He is also survived by his daughter Kirsten ( Kevan) Hashemi, of Belmont, MA and their children, Haley, Alice, and Quinton Hashemi, and Calvin and Emmett Dalva Dahlberg. He was predeceased by his parents and stepson Joseph Mendelis, II.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, Golden Retriever Rescue of Central New York, or the FoodBank of the Southern Tier. Service to be announced.









