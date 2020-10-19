1/
Dalva Hedlund
1939 - 2020
Dalva Hedlund

Please join us to celebrate Dalva Hedlund's life. There will be a short program followed by opportunities for all to share remembrances.

Go to www.bangsfuneralhome.com for details.

This limited in-person gathering for local friends will require masks and physical distancing. Please RSVP by October 21, to joellenhedlund@gmail.com, if you plan to attend in person.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
Dalva was the embodiment of equanimity, patience and caring. Not to mention that subtle sense of humor. I am extremely glad our paths crossed. Thanks.
Andrew Cove
Friend
September 26, 2020
Only Shakespeare could pay tribute to the nobility of Dalva. “ His life was gentle, and the elements
So mixed in him that Nature might stand up
And say to all the world, “This was a man.”
Carole Kochet
Friend
September 24, 2020
Dalva was a gift for many - smart, kind & gentle. You will be missed. Rest in peace.
Chun- jiang Harkleroad
Friend
September 24, 2020
What a nice man he was. So glad you all got to come to St. Simons and have special times together. God bless. Wanda Hicks
Wanda Hicks
Friend
September 24, 2020
Such a wonderful legacy, to be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. My life was enriched by knowing Dal, and he will not be forgotten.
Susan Piliero
Coworker
September 24, 2020
With sincere sympathy. Peace and blessings.
Jean Mendelis
Family
September 22, 2020
Dear Jo Ellen: I was so sorry to read of the death of your husband. My condolences to you and your whole family as you face this huge loss. Even though I have not seen you in years, I remember you fondly for really assisting me in the purchase of my first and second homes. I was a novice and you became someone I enjoyed seeing and hearing of your life. Take care and be well, Suzanne
Suzanne
Friend
September 22, 2020
Such a beautiful man.
Jack Roscoe
Friend
September 21, 2020
Dalva's soul will shine forever, a gentle, soft-spoken, calm and brave man, who fought a heroic fight for years against this illness to the very end. So honored and a blessing to be your friend, a friendship built on trust, joy and compassion. For years your soul touched so many lives in very profound ways. Your picture portrays exactly your warmth and the generosity of your spirit. My loving thoughts and prayers to JoEllen, his children, grandchildren and extended families and friends.
Margrethe Termansen
Friend
September 21, 2020
Jo-Ellen,
My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Dalva was a special man and I feel blessed to have been touched by his warm smile and gentle friendship. Sending you a warm hug. PattyBangs
Friend
September 21, 2020
Dear Jo Ellen, What a long struggle you both had, and handled it with courage and grace. Dal's wonderful smile is what I see immediately when I think of him. I hope you find comfort in the affection and concern of family and friends.

Nina Miller
Friend
September 21, 2020
So sorry to learn of your loss,pray that peace will surpass your sorrows and fill you with heart warming memories.
Much love,
Lindsey Schwartz
Lindsey Schwartz
September 21, 2020
What a beautiful obituary! JoEllen, Dalva was a gentle and loving soul with a kind smile. We are going to miss Dalva!❤
Anne Rogers
Friend
September 21, 2020
My life is fuller because Dalva was part of my life. I will miss him.
Kathy Hopkins
Friend
