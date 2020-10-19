Dalva's soul will shine forever, a gentle, soft-spoken, calm and brave man, who fought a heroic fight for years against this illness to the very end. So honored and a blessing to be your friend, a friendship built on trust, joy and compassion. For years your soul touched so many lives in very profound ways. Your picture portrays exactly your warmth and the generosity of your spirit. My loving thoughts and prayers to JoEllen, his children, grandchildren and extended families and friends.
Margrethe Termansen
Friend