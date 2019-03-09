Daniel D. Malone



Lansing - Daniel D. "Danny" Malone, 79, of Bill George Rd., Lansing, NY, passed away Wednesday, March 06, 2019. He was born in Ithaca, son of the late Daniel J. and Florence Davis Malone.



Danny grew up in Fall Creek, was a member of the Ithaca High School Class of '57, served with the United States Marine Corps following graduation and was retired from the United States Post Office. He kept very busy in his retirement years working at Cornell University athletic events. Danny loved his place on Cayuga Lake and was an avid boater and golfer and was a frequent visitor to Vernon Downs and Tioga Downs over the years. He loved his winter stays in Las Vegas and his summer mornings at the golf course with his buddies. He was a member of the Newman Golf Course and the Immaculate Conception Church.



Danny is survived by his longtime companion, Helen Tisdel. Helen's daughter, Sharon and her children, Christopher, Casey and Kelli and their children, Hailey, Natalie and Leo were very special to Danny. He is also survived by his brother, James (Pat) Malone, his dear friend, Gary Sullivan and nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, Danny was also predeceased by his brother, Chuck who died in 1982.



Graveside services with military honors at Calvary Cemetery will be delayed until spring and will be announced when scheduled. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Newman Golf Course, c/o Gale Smith, 930 Coddington Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.