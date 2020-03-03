|
Daniel M. Holland
Trumansburg - Daniel M. Holland, 83, a longtime resident of Trumansburg, passed away March 1, 2020 at the Groton Community Health Care Center. He was the son of the late Robert F. and Ruth (McCargo) Holland. Dan was especially faithful with the homecare of his parents in their later years. Daniel, a devoted husband, is survived by his loving wife, Carol Switzer Holland, step sons, Eric (Tammy), John (Suzanne), Benjamin, Kyle, and step daughter Jenna Kaye. He delighted in being Grandpa Holland to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Their love and support for Dan attest to the great respect and admiration they hold in their hearts for him. Siblings, Robert, Deborah (Charles), and James (Patti) also survive him. They were blessed with time together not long ago at the Groton Community Health Center. Daniel attended Trumansburg Central High School and lived and worked in his hometown, his favorite place to be. He was a licensed amateur radio operator and a member of the Ithaca area radio club. Always kind, trustworthy, and loyal to family and friends, he especially enjoyed the TCS Class of '56 reunions, ham radio (K2MQH), and had pleasant memories of years working at Moog's Synthesizer, P&C/Shur Fine, and the nearly twenty years of volunteering at the Cayuga Medical Center.The family extends appreciation to the Groton Community Health Care Center, especially the second floor staff for their excellent care, his personal physician, Dr. John Cook, and neurologist, Dr. James Gaffney. You all made a difference in Dan's quality of life and your support eased our way. Respecting Dan's wishes, there will be no services. Family will gather privately in the future for burial at the Hector Union Cemetery in Burdett, NY. Memorials may be directed to Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Thank you to the Ness-Sibley funeral home for their service and support. The family would appreciate contact through their website. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020