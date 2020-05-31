Daniel Richard Pierce
Daniel Richard Pierce

Etna - Daniel Richard Pierce, age 49 of Etna, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.

Born November 24, 1970 in Cortland, NY he was the son of Brenda Babcock Hollenbeck and the late Ronald Pierce. Daniel loved getting back to nature and shared his experiences of hiking, mountain climbing, kayaking and camping in many of his beautiful photos.

In addition to his mother, Brenda Hollenbeck of Florida, Daniel is survived by his step brother, Scott Hollenbeck and step sister, Jodi Peck; his constant companion and best friend, JJ; aunts, Linda Ensign, Dorothy Messenger, Dawn Boothby and Janet Neff; uncle, Donald Robinson and many cousins. In addition to his father, Daniel is predeceased by his step father, Richard Hollenbeck.

At the family's request there will be no formal services. To honor his memory, go outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature while thinking of Daniel. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com.




Published in Ithaca Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
