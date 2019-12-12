|
|
Daniel Robert Bartholomew
Watkins Glen - Age 70, of Watkins Glen, NY, passed away on December 10, 2019 after a long illness.
He was born in Montour Falls, NY, on August 31, 1949, the son of the late Daniel A. and Ann M. Bartolomeo. He graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1967 and received his Bachelor's of Electrical Engineering degree from Cornell University in 1971.
After graduation, Dan worked for Cornell Information Technology from 1971 until his retirement in 2008, initially supporting large IBM mainframes and later supporting Windows personal computers. Dan enjoyed taking annual vacations to Hawaii and Cancun with family, gardening, movies, scuba diving, music concerts, and continued to do computer programming during his retirement.
Dan is survived by his sister, Nancy (Jack) Culligan of Watkins Glen, NY, nephew Darrin (Tina) Culligan of Burdett, NY, niece Danna (Culligan) Watson and great-nephews Aaron Culligan, Dylan Watson and Alex Watson of Hagerstown, MD, and his long-time friend Elaine LaRocque of Ithaca, NY. He was predeceased by great-nephew Joshua Culligan. Dan enjoyed maintaining contact over the years with friends that had moved away.
Dan wanted to express his thanks to the Cayuga Medical Center Radiation/Oncology departments, and the Cayuga Hematology Oncology Associates. Special thanks are given to Dr. Charles Garbo and all of the CHOA Chemo Suite nurses, staff, and volunteers for their dedicated care and treatment during his illness.
A private family service will be held at a later time and burial will be at St. Mary's cemetery next to his parents and grandparents. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Schuyler County Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 2, Watkins Glen, NY 14891, or becoming a blood donor through the American Red Cross.
You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019