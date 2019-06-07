|
Danny G. Bower
Trumansburg - Danny G. Bower of Trumansburg passed away at home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 72. Danny was born in Ithaca on June 7, 1946, a son of the late Lansing and Mildred (Johanson) Bower. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1964 until his retirement in 2000. In addition to his service to his country, Danny was proud to be a life member of the Trumansburg Fish and Game Club. Danny is survived by his wife, Michelle Bower; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his good friend, Gump Pulsts. Family will be present to receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. Those that would like to make a contribution in Danny's memory are asked to consider the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, NY 13790 or the Trumansburg Volunteer Fire Co., EMS, PO Box 418, Trumansburg, NYY 14886 or the Trumansburg Fish and Game Club, PO Box 10, Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 7, 2019