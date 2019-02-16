|
Darlene J. Brehm
Ovid - Darlene J. Brehm, age 67, formerly of Trumansburg, passed away peacefully at her home on West Wyckoff Road, Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Darlene was born in Ithaca on April 3, 1951, a daughter of the late Howard and Shirley (Fulton) Willard. She was a graduate of Trumansburg High School, and over the course of several years, obtained her Master of Social Work degree. Darlene, known by many as "Sis", had formerly been a member of the Trumansburg Fire Department, Trumansburg Fair Association, and Order of the Eastern Star. Her work history included; a statistician at Cornell University, Good Hope Youth Home in Mecklenburg, the Trumansburg Village Office, Finger Lakes State Parks, a Youth Advocate in Pennsylvania (while she earned her MSW), as well as worked in a high-end framing gallery, a Radiology tech in Arkansas, and then employed as a social worker in the Huntsville School District, truly advocating for children, her lifelong dream job. Most recently, she worked at Lucas Vineyards where she could get away wearing her fancy overall bibs to work. Upon moving to Pennsylvania with her husband Robert, she owned Twin Bridges Tack Shop, and Poncho (her registered American Indian horse). While in Pennsylvania her and her husband bred, trained, and sold quarter horses; Circle K Ferrier, selling horse shoes. They enjoyed camping and fishing in their spare time. They then moved to Arkansas, she enjoyed having her own stand at the local Farmer's Market, sharing her home baked goods, as well as her canning. She also enjoyed her time at the auctions and with friends. Darlene's talents went far beyond her work, she was an expert gardener of fruits, vegetables, flowers and all things living. An accomplished seamstress, decorator and her most endearing "job" was that of a mother, grandmother, friend and "Puddin" to so many. Her dynamic personality was expressed to everyone in her life, leaving heartfelt friendships everywhere she went. Darlene's adoring family includes her daughter, Toni Willard of Ovid; her granddaughter, Jami Lee (Rob Thompson) Willard of Ovid; her great grandchildren, Robby and Rhettlee Thompson; a brother, Howie Willard of Palm Coast, FL; in addition to a very large extended family; and her beloved dogs, Maddy and Dolly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Brehm in Arkansas in 2016, and by her sister, Linda Ann Willard. A Celebration of Darlene's rich and full life will be held on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00pm at the Trumansburg American Legion Post #770. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to in Darlene's memory, or plant your favorite perennial in your garden, for a forever reminder of her. For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 16, 2019