Darryl Douglas McDaniel



On July 14th, 2020, Darryl Douglas McDaniel, also known as "Heavy D", the man most likely to drop anything he was doing to help anyone in a moment's notice, passed away tragically and unexpectedly. Darryl was born on November 17th, 1995 to Janey Elizabeth Schweizer and Darryl Lee McDaniel in Columbus, Ohio, laying down the seed for what would grow into the biggest Ohio State fanhood in the world. While much of his family resides in Ohio, Darryl spent his upbringing in Ithaca, New York where he lived with his grandparents Elizabeth Grove Schweizer and Dr. Fredrick William Schweizer. Dr. Schweizer became a hero and role model, helping Darryl become the man we all came to love. Darryl deeply valued loyalty and his family; though his definition of family extended beyond those he was related to by blood. His commitment to taking care of his loved ones brought those around him closer together.



Heavy D's smile was always larger than life; from his early days at Cayuga Heights Elementary playing basketball and running the bases in Cal Ripken's little league, all the way through his work with the Paul Schreurs Memorial Program along side community activists like Eloise Barret and Jhakeem Halton, he always had a habit of befriending anyone he met. He always managed to excel in anything he put his mind to and spread laughter along the way. He loved to travel, driving for hours at a time (a trait he certainly inherited from his mother) to visit friends wide and far. A guy who was larger than life, literally and figuratively, Darryl ran his own security company - Top Flight - with a natural sense of entrepreneurship, expanding it into a serious operation with just the help of a few friends. Darryl brought a refreshing burst of energy into any situation he encountered - from athletics to music - and his passions were as wide and diverse as the multitude of friends he cultivated over the course of his incredibly meaningful life.



Darryl had a way of making everyone feel as if they'd known him for a lifetime, always there to lift you up. His smile was what drew you in; his fun, goofy demeanor brought people together in an irreplaceable way. He was the light in every room. Many looked up to him for the strength he had to get through his life challenges and continue to keep the glow he carried with him. He was always available to lend a listening ear or to help talk through any difficult circumstance, without placing his own problems ahead of others. He used his own challenging experiences as a way to make others feel safe and more at home. His all-or-nothing, not-a-moment-wasted attitude attracted the love of all different kinds of people. While he passed away far too early, his legacy will live on in the countless number of people he helped and impacted all over the world.



Darryl lives on through his siblings Ashley, Andrew, Darryl, David, Demetri, and LaTresa, his mother Janey Elizabeth Schweizer, and the spirit of his father Darryl Lee McDaniel as well as his grandparents Gloria McDaniel, Leroy McDaniel, Elizabeth Grove Schweizer and Dr. Fredrick William Schweizer. His memory will be cherished by all of his family members and friends. His legacy will persist in the memories of the multitude of people he helped throughout his far too short life, though those who were lucky enough to witness that legendary smile will surely never forget his charm. A strong and open-hearted friend - a loving and selfless brother. We'll never forget you D.









