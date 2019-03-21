|
|
Darwin P. Snyder
Ithaca - Darwin P. Snyder, 87, of Ithaca, formerly of Auburn, passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center, in Ithaca. He was the son of the late Randolph and Kathryn Warner Snyder. Darwin graduated high school in 1949 with an interest in farming and drafting. He worked for his father for two years as a clerk and four years as a drafting apprentice for General Electric. Darwin joined the US Army in 1955 and after his discharge in 1957, he earned his master's degree in Agricultural Economics at Cornell University. In 1964 he started at Cornell University as a research associate in finance and farm management. He retired from Cornell in 1991. Throughout his retirement he was active with his family and church. Most importantly, his life reflected his faith in Jesus Christ.
He is survived by:
Wife: Iva Snyder.
Children: Daniel P. Snyder and his wife Constance of Burlington, NC. David R. Snyder and his wife Pamela of Jamesville, NY, Rebecca L. O'Dell and her husband Gregory of Annandale, VA. Brothers: Roger Snyder and his wife Jo Ann of Columbus, OH, C. Glenn Snyder and his wife Sharon of Vernon, NY.
Sister: Esther Filer of Auburn.
Grandchildren: Arrington, Kathryn and Hewitt Snyder Jerusha, Mesha and Stefan O'Dell.
In addition to his parents, Darwin was predeceased by his first wife Lois E. Snyder and brother William R. Snyder.
Visitation will be from 1PM to 2:45PM on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Scipio Baptist Church, 4324 State Route 34B, Union Springs, NY 13160 with a service to follow at 3PM.
Burial will be later in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Ledyard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scipio Baptist Church missions fund in memory of Darwin Snyder.
Brew Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 21, 2019