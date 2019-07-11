|
Daryl Lynn Pace
Cortland - Daryl Lynn Pace, 36, of Cortland, NY, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family.
Daryl was born in Johnson City, NY, on November 12, 1982. She was a graduate of Homer Central School Class of 2000 and received her Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Cortland in 2008. For the past ten years, she has served as a paid firefighter for the City of Ithaca Fire Department. Daryl loved the fire service, helping the community and educating the youth. She was active in all aspects of the job and always wanted to be where the action was. Her past few weeks were spent with family and friends and she was a fighter until the very end. In her spare time, Daryl was a proud participant of the 911 Stair Climb and a member of the Ithaca Siren's Ice Hockey League who enjoyed any and all outdoor activity including kayaking and hiking.
She is survived by her mother, Rebecca Hopkins, of Cincinnatus; her stepparents, Barbara Just and Steven Douglas of Cortland; siblings, Anthony Pace of Solon, Jessica (Jesse Frost) Bergeron of Homer and their son, Grayson, and Alton Pace of Buffalo. She also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, and cousins, including special cousins, Kathryn Morgan and her daughter Alayna of Lisle, and Chris Ufford of DeRuyter.
Daryl was predeceased by a brother, Matthew Huff, in 2012.
In keeping with the tradition of a lost firefighter, a "Line of Duty Tribute" for Daryl will be held at Stewart Park, Ithaca, NY, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Those wishing to remember Daryl with a memorial donation are asked to consider the Cancer Resource Center, 612 W. State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 or by visiting their website at www.crcfl.net. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 11, 2019