Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
David Barber
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethe Gove Bible Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethe Gove Bible Church
Tompkins County - David A. Barber passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born on January 18, 1955 to Priscilla (Johnson) and Donald L. Barber, Sr. of Danby, Dave spent the entirety of his life living in Tompkins County.

Dave greatly enjoyed connecting with friends, family, and the greater community. He had a tremendous memory and knew every TCAT Route. He was often found spending time riding local buses and was fondly known as "TCAT Dave". He possessed a passion for civic engagement and was named Red Cross Volunteer of the Year in 2013 for his steadfast support at blood drives. He was active at the Bethel Grove Bible Church as a greeter and in the Men's Bible Study Group.

Dave was a voracious reader and loved spending time at libraries in Ithaca and Cortland. During his childhood, Dave overcame challenges to gain independence and even hold a leading role in his junior high's production of "Guys and Dolls". He was an active member of the IHS 1974 Reunion Committee.

Dave is survived by his mother, Priscilla Barber; siblings Donald L. Barber, Jr. (Rita Rosenberg), Mark (Charlene) Barber, Christina Giles; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Donald L. Barber, Sr., brother-in-law Fred Mark Giles, and sister-in-law, Stefani Barber.

Calling hours will be held at the Bethel Grove Bible Church on Saturday, November 23 at 11 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 noon and a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross or Tompkins County Public Library in Dave's name.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
